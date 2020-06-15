NY AG to hold public hearing on interactions with police during protests

Top Stories

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Attorney General Letitia James will hold a public hearing via video next week.

The hearing will allow people to discuss their interactions with police during recent protests.

People are asked to provide written testimony related to James’ investigation, and some may be able to give an oral testimony, if scheduling time allows.

To become eligible for oral testimony, a written testimony must be submitted online before Monday at 5 p.m.

James’ office will review all testimony, which is subject to public disclosure. Non-public complaints can be submitted here.

The hearing, which is set to take place on Wednesday, June 17 at 11 a.m., can be viewed here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak