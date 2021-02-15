NXIVM leader recovering from COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (NEWS10) — Convicted cult leader Keith Raniere has contracted the coronavirus. Raniere was transferred to a prison in Tucson, Ariz., in January.

His lawyers told NEWS10 ABC he started feeling symptoms shortly after being transported from New York and tested positive when he made it to Arizona.

Keith is still recovering from his bout with COVID-19. Our understanding of the situation is that Keith began experiencing symptoms shortly after being transported from MDC but somehow did not test positive until arriving in Tucson. To put it lightly, his journey from New York to Arizona was grueling. Moreover, his legal team was unable to communicate with him for long periods of time. Be that as it may, Keith’s spirit remains unbroken and he seems to be recovering well. Joseph D. McBride, Esq.

Raniere is serving 120 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy.