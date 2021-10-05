NXIVM co-defendants: A timeline

Keith Raniere and Allison Mack, two prominent figures in the NXIVM case

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We are coming up on the final sentencing in the NXIVM saga. The Clifton Park-based organization drew national attention for operating as a “sex cult” that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering.

NEWS10 has been reporting on the outcome of each co-defendant in the case: cult leader Keith Raniere, co-founder Nancy Salzman, ‘slave master’ Lauren Salzman, actress and inner circle member Allison Mack, Seagram’s heiress and money behind the cult Clare Bronfman, and, being sentenced last on October 6, bookkeeper Kathy Russell.

Here’s a timeline of the sentence proceedings and related stories:

September 30, 2020: Clare Bronfman sentenced to 81 months in prison

October 23, 2020: Judge denies new trial for Keith Raniere again

October 27, 2020: Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

January 20, 2021: Keith Raniere gets no presidential pardon

June 2021: NXIVM branding process recording released

June 30, 2021: Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison

July 20, 2021: Raniere ordered to pay for victims’ brand removal

July 28, 2021: Lauren Salzman sentenced to probation

September 8, 2021: Nancy Salzman sentenced to 3 &1/2 years in prison

September 15, 2021: Allison Mack enters prison early

October 1, 2021: NXIVM branding doctor loses medical license

October 4, 2021: Kathy Russell’s lawyers ask for probation instead of jail

October 4, 2021: Judge orders Nancy Salzman to submit unredacted memorandum

October 6, 2021: Kathy Russell set to be sentenced at 11:00 A.M.