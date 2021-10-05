BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We are coming up on the final sentencing in the NXIVM saga. The Clifton Park-based organization drew national attention for operating as a “sex cult” that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering.
NEWS10 has been reporting on the outcome of each co-defendant in the case: cult leader Keith Raniere, co-founder Nancy Salzman, ‘slave master’ Lauren Salzman, actress and inner circle member Allison Mack, Seagram’s heiress and money behind the cult Clare Bronfman, and, being sentenced last on October 6, bookkeeper Kathy Russell.
Here’s a timeline of the sentence proceedings and related stories:
September 30, 2020: Clare Bronfman sentenced to 81 months in prison
October 23, 2020: Judge denies new trial for Keith Raniere again
October 27, 2020: Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison
January 20, 2021: Keith Raniere gets no presidential pardon
June 2021: NXIVM branding process recording released
June 30, 2021: Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison
July 20, 2021: Raniere ordered to pay for victims’ brand removal
July 28, 2021: Lauren Salzman sentenced to probation
September 8, 2021: Nancy Salzman sentenced to 3 &1/2 years in prison
September 15, 2021: Allison Mack enters prison early
October 1, 2021: NXIVM branding doctor loses medical license
October 4, 2021: Kathy Russell’s lawyers ask for probation instead of jail
October 4, 2021: Judge orders Nancy Salzman to submit unredacted memorandum
October 6, 2021: Kathy Russell set to be sentenced at 11:00 A.M.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- 330,000 children sexually abused in church, French report shows
- Fire Prevention Week: Safety tips for North Country winter months
- Newsfeed Now: Facebook whistleblower testifies before Congress; Brian Laundrie’s sister answers questions about his whereabouts
- WATCH: Gov. Hochul delivers remarks at Fallen Firefighters Memorial
- NXIVM co-defendants: A timeline
Follow us on social media