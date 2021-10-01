NXIVM branding doctor loses medical license

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The doctor responsible for branding women in the Capital Region sex cult, NXIVM, has to turn over her medical license to the New York State Department of Health.

One of the most well-known, stomach-turning details of the NXIVM saga is undoubtedly the branding ceremonies performed on members of DOS, the cult’s inner circle. By putting up collateral and bearing the initials of leader Keith Raniere on their skin, these women secretly took a vow of obedience to their master.

Now, the woman responsible for using electric current to make the infamous mark has lost her medical license.

The department’s hearing committee found that Danielle Roberts engaged in a dozen forms of professional misconduct. She was authorized to practice medicine in NYS on October 5, 2009, and has to turn in her registration certificate nearly 12 years to the date.

The report says Roberts, in branding women including whistleblower Sarah Edmonson, failed to maintain proper infection control standards and operational procedures. This is considered a severe deviation from the standard of care, in addition to her failure to administer anesthesia or get consent, and not telling the women the symbol depicted Raniere’s initials.

According to the report, Roberts claimed she was trained in performing the branding procedure. However, hearing committee disagreed after watching a video of her branding a DOS member. They wrote in their decision that she looked unfamiliar with the electrocauterizing device, and appeared unaware of the danger of using it on the skin.

This comes just a few days before the final sentencing related to the NXIVM case. The federal government is asking for prison for longtime NXIVM book keeper Kathy Russell. They’re hoping she’ll get six to 12 months for her role in the cult. She will be sentenced Wednesday, October 4th in Brooklyn federal court.