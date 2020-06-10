Nursing homes ask New York to ease virus test mandate as Zucker touts successes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/NEWS10) — Nursing homes are asking New York regulators to ease up on a twice-weekly coronavirus testing mandate for their employees.
Organizations that represent nursing homes sent a letter to state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker Tuesday, saying the state requirement creates financial and practical burdens that make it harder to provide quality care to residents.
They want to reduce testing to once a week.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released a statement on Wednesday which did not directly address the request, though it did confirm that the weekly mandate would remain in place. His statement reads, in part:
