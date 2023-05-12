A small plane crashed at the South Albany Airport on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (NEWS10)

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the plane crash that occurred at the South Albany Airport on Thursday afternoon. According to police, a Cessna single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff and landed about 100 ft. off the runway.

The names of the three occupants of the plane have been released. Jacky Lo, 28, of Albany, was piloting the plane. William Yetto, 35, of Waterford, and Thomas Kieper, 27, of Niskayuna, were riding as passengers.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. They are receiving treatment at local hospitals.