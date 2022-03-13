SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to National Grid employees, Nott Street is closed between Rosa Road and Glenwood Boulevard after a car accident broke several telephone poles. The incident took place Sunday in front of Ellis Hospital.

Security representatives from Ellis Hospital said their power has not been impacted by the crash. The road will most likely be closed most of the day and into the evening.

If you have any pictures or videos from the crash, please send them to news@news10.com. This is an ongoing investigation, and we’ll update you on-air and online as new details are released.