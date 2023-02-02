NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews from multiple law enforcement agencies were along the Mohawk River throughout the day Thursday after reports of a potential body in the water. After an extensive search, a body was not located.

The Niskayuna Police Department says they received a call just before 10:15 Thursday morning after a possible human body was seen in the river near the Knolls Atomic Power Lab.

News10 found crews initially in the area of Lock 7 in Niskayuna, surveying that area of the river.

Later in the day, authorities were staging at the Jeff Blatnick Park, with members of the Niskayuna Police Department, Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and others involved.

NYSP personnel could be seen using a helicopter and airboat Thursday afternoon as the search continued.

There is no established connection to this search and the ongoing efforts to locate missing Schenectady 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. Thursday’s efforts were focused several miles down river from where she disappeared in November.

The Niskayuna Police Department is encouraging any other potential eyewitnesses who have not spoken with them to contact Lt. Joseph Twitty at 518-386-4584.