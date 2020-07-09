Northville man pleads not-guilty for hit and run death of Broadalbin woman

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Northville man was indicted by a grand jury on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in a November hit and run that left a Broadalbin woman dead.

Derrick Carlisle please non-guilty to the charge against him at Fulton County Court Thursday morning. He was met by the family and friends of 46-year-old Andria Berger who he’s accused of hitting and killing on Route 30.

He then allegedly fled to Pennsylvania where he was charged with weapons and stolen property counts. He served time there until he was extradited to New York.

Friends and family close to Berger said they’ll be at every court appearance giving her a voice and putting a face to her name.

