Northumberland man arrested after false robbery report

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kyle E. Katon, 35, of Northumberland was arrested for allegedly making up a story, casting himself as the victim of a crime, and falsely reporting it to police.
State police say Katon told them that he was in a vehicle with intoxicated coworkers driving down Ballard Road in Wilton. He reported that he argued with the driver, who stopped the vehicle. Katon’s report described the driver and front-seat passenger dragging him from the vehicle and taking several items from him, including his wallet.
Police say they investigated extensively and determined the incident to have been made up. They say they arrested Katon on Thursday.
Police say Katon admitted to fabricating the story and providing a false written statement after he was arrested. His charges are:
- Third-degree falsely reporting an incident
- Making a punishable false written statement
These two misdemeanors are worth a maximum total of just under two years behind bars following a conviction, according to New York state sentencing guidelines.
