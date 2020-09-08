Northumberland man arrested after false robbery report

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kyle E. Katon, 35, of Northumberland was arrested for allegedly making up a story, casting himself as the victim of a crime, and falsely reporting it to police.

State police say Katon told them that he was in a vehicle with intoxicated coworkers driving down Ballard Road in Wilton. He reported that he argued with the driver, who stopped the vehicle. Katon’s report described the driver and front-seat passenger dragging him from the vehicle and taking several items from him, including his wallet.

Police say they investigated extensively and determined the incident to have been made up. They say they arrested Katon on Thursday.

Police say Katon admitted to fabricating the story and providing a false written statement after he was arrested. His charges are:

  • Third-degree falsely reporting an incident
  • Making a punishable false written statement

These two misdemeanors are worth a maximum total of just under two years behind bars following a conviction, according to New York state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga