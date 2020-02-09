Northern part of Capital Region feels brunt of Friday night storm

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of 9:45 Saturday night, over 13,500 National Grid customers remain without power between Saratoga and Warren Counties, as the result of a Friday night storm.

Saratoga County Emergency Services partnered with National Grid to hand out dry ice, so people without power could keep their refrigerators cold. Meanwhile, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office checked on the individuals on their special needs registry.

“[Sheriff Zurlo] sends his deputies, and knocks on the doors of those individuals that might need some extra assistance,” Saratoga County Emergency Services Commissioner told News10, “they might have some mobility issues, they might be at home with oxygen and things of that nature. We want to make sure that they’re doing okay.”

Some towns tonight opened up warming facilities. Authorities say to check with your local municipality for locations. The National Grid website showed three in Warren County Saturday night.