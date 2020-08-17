Northeast states investigate virus spread via youth hockey

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Public health officials in multiple Northeastern states are investigating the possible spread of the coronavirus among youth hockey players.

The New York State Amateur Hockey Association said last week that some of its players tested positive for the virus after attending a skills clinic in New Hampshire and playing in a tournament in Connecticut. While ice hockey competitions are allowed in Connecticut and New Hampshire, they are prohibited in New York and Massachusetts.

In a letter distributed last week, the New York association criticized “overzealous coaches and parents” for traveling across state lines.

