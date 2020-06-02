North Greenbush Police need help identifying a suspicious vehicle operator

Breaking News
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to its Facebook, the North Greenbush Police Department is turning to the community for further information regarding a suspicious vehicle and person spotted in town.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police say they received reports of a suspicious man on Dodge Street as social media posts activity said the same man tried to lure a child.

Police say they have identified the vehicle, but need help on the identity and intentions of the operator. If you or someone you know has information, contact the North Greenbush police at (518) 283-5323.

