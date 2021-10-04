No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawing on Saturday, October 2.
The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday, October 4 is $670 million.
Saturday, October 2 numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47, and 52. The Powerball was 1.
The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, October 2 at 10:59 p.m.
One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.
The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
