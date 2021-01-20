No presidential pardon for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, despite plea from his supporters

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Convicted sex trafficker and leader of NXIVM Keith Raniere is not on the list of federal offenders receiving clemency from President Donald Trump, despite a letter to the president released by a group of his supporters, “Make Justice Blind.”

“Make Justice Blind” was founded by the “NXIVM 5,” an organization that has accused federal prosecutors of misconduct during Raniere’s trial. The government has denied these allegations, and the judge in Raniere’s case denied his bid for a new trial.

The group, which includes actress Nicki Clyne, shared two letters to President Trump on their website. One, which says it’s from Raniere himself, says that if he were pardoned, he planned “to show the malicious, wrongful corruption in my case and expose all the issues. The issues in my case are many, however, they are not unique. Corruption is rampant at the Department of Justice and must stop.”

Another letter to the president from Make Justice Blind, on behalf of Raniere, lists what the group believes to be “horrid injustices” in Raniere’s case, and refers to Raniere as “an egregious victim of the fake news media and the Department of (In)Justice.”

Judge Nicholas Garufis, who sentenced the NXIVM leader to 120 years behind bars, felt that because Raniere’s crimes were cruel, perverse, and left a lasting effect on victims, combined with his lack of remorse, a serious sentence was necessary.