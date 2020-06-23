No new cases reported in Tuesday Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus in their daily update Tuesday.

There have been 537 confirmed cases of the virus since testing began. Of those 537 cases, 498 people have made a full recovery. There are 23 active confirmed cases in the county.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

