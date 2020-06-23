No new cases reported in Tuesday Saratoga County coronavirus update

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus in their daily update Tuesday.

There have been 537 confirmed cases of the virus since testing began. Of those 537 cases, 498 people have made a full recovery. There are 23 active confirmed cases in the county.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak