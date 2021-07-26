No Kid Hungry awards nearly $1M for summer meals across New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For many struggling families statewide, summer represents the hungriest time of year, because students can’t get lunch if school is not in session. In New York, 20% of kids—25%, in New York City—face food insecurity every day.
To that end, the advocacy group No Kid Hungry announced $984,000 in grant awards to over 45 schools and organizations to expand summer meal programs. No Kids Hungry says their campaign has invested over $3.8 million to feed young New Yorkers since the pandemic began.
Pandemic-related waivers mean that these community organizations can offer deliveries, or grab ‘n go or bundled meals to all kids and teens for free. Listed below are the recipients, meant to spend the grant money on equipment, meal delivery, refrigeration, and transportation costs to safely feed as many kids as possible:
- Adirondack Central School
- Akron Central Schools
- Alexandria Central School
- Brentwood UFSD
- CAPTAIN Community Human Services, Inc.
- Catholic Charities Food Bank of The Southern Tier
- Cheektowaga-Sloan UFSD
- Chinese-American Planning Council
- Clymer Central School
- Coalition for Asian American Children and Families
- Community Food Advocates
- Dryden Central School District
- East Ramapo CSD
- Enlarged City School District of Middletown
- Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School
- FeedMore WNY
- Food Bank For New York City
- Forestville Central School District
- Freeport Public School
- New York City Department of Education
- Gilbertsville Mt. Upton CSD
- Haverstraw-Stony Pt CSD
- Hunger Free America
- Hunger Solutions New York
- Island Harvest Food Bank
- Jamestown YMCA
- La Jornada LTD
- Lowville Academy and Central School
- Mechanicville City School District
- Morton Memorial Library
- New Alternatives for Children, Inc.
- Newfield Central School
- Oakfield Alabama CSD
- Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES
- Penn Yan Community School District
- Queens Community House
- Queensbury Union Free School District
- Rockland BOCES Family Resource Center Foundation
- Sandy Creek Central School District
- Schenectady City School District
- St. Regis Falls Central
- The Child Development Support Corporation
- Thousand Islands Central School
- Wellsville Elementary School
- West Seneca Central School District
- YMCA of Greater New York