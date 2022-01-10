Nisky rowing coach named NYS coach of the year

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Friends of Niskayuna Rowing proudly announced Monday their rowing coach, Stacey Apfelbaum, was named New York State Coach of the Year by USRowing. Apfelbaum is a former National team Member and World Champion and has coached for more than 30 years at the high school and collegiate club levels. She has worked with the Niskayuna program since 2014 and took over as head coach in 2015.

Program accomplishments for 2021 include:

3 NCAA Division 1 Athletes graduating from program

2 SRAA National Champion Boats

1 SRAA National 7 th Place Finish

Place Finish Girls Double – Scholastic Triple Crown of winning, NYS Regatta, Stotesbury Regatta, and Scholastic Nationals. Only the second crew to do that in recent history.

US Nationals – Girls Double 2 nd Place Overall

Place Overall US Nationals – Boys Quad 6 th Place Overall Finish

Place Overall Finish US Nationals – U17 Mens Single 7 th Place Overall

Place Overall One rising senior was invited to the US National team selection camp in Chula Vista, CA.

Two other rising seniors earned invitations to the US High Performance Camp in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I’m really honored to receive this kind of recognition,” Apfelbaum stated. “The last year and a half have been very challenging for student athletes everywhere but these kids have persevered and I just can’t wait to see them all back on the water this spring.”

Niskayuna Rowing is a non-profit organization that supports and enhances the rowing programs it administers, promotes education, recreation, and health, and fosters athletic development within a competitive environment for junior and adult rowers. Open to all Niskayuna students in grades 7-12, Niskayuna Rowing offers programs year-round.

Registration is currently open for the spring program, on the Nisky Rowing website.