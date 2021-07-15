Niskayuna police need help with vehicular manslaughter case

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are asking for witnesses to come forward and share information about a fatal car accident on July 1. As a result of the crash, one driver, Gina Hassan of Goshen, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

That’s because the other driver, Dennis Farrell, 77, of Colonie died in the crash. His wife was also injured. Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney and Acting Niskayuna Police Chief Michael Stevens send out a notification on Thursday asking for public assistance in their ongoing joining investigation.

The crash took place at the intersection of Route 7 and Lisha Kill Road in Niskayuna. Police say Hassan was driving a black Jeep from the Hillcrest Village Apartments on Rosa Road at around 2:50 p.m., drove up River Road, turned right onto Balltown Road, headed south to Route 7, and followed it into Schenectady. Then, they say she reversed course, heading east on Route 7. At around 3:15 p.m., police say she hit the Farrells head-on as they preparing to turn left on Lisha Kill.

Police say the collision was extensive enough to damage two more vehicles behind the Farrells. They hope that someone who witnessed erratic driving on—or who has camera footage from—those roads on July 1 will share it. They’re urging people in the area to check their archived footage from that date.

If you or someone you know has any information, contact Det. Sgt. Joseph Twitty at (518) 386-4584 or Investigator John Madden at (518) 388-4364.

Besides the manslaughter charge, Hassan is also facing a second-degree assault charge for the injuries to Mrs. Hassan. Police say she was also arraigned on various traffic infractions, including driving while intoxicated. They say further charges are still possible in the ongoing investigation.