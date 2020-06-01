Niskayuna police nab 2 for stealing from cars

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a string of robberies from vehicles reported between March 4 and May 2, police in Niskayuna say they’ve arrested two suspects.

Johnson Gooden-Prunty, 25, and Olijajwuan Sheppard, 19, both of Schenectady, were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny in Niskayuna before being turned over to other agencies for processing additional charges.

The arrests came from a joint investigation between Niskayuna, Rotterdam, Guilderland, and Schenectady law enforcement.

