Niskayuna police nab 2 for stealing from cars

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a string of robberies from vehicles reported between March 4 and May 2, police in Niskayuna say they’ve arrested two suspects.
Johnson Gooden-Prunty, 25, and Olijajwuan Sheppard, 19, both of Schenectady, were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny in Niskayuna before being turned over to other agencies for processing additional charges.
The arrests came from a joint investigation between Niskayuna, Rotterdam, Guilderland, and Schenectady law enforcement.
