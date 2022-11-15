ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Cider Works officially opened its new canning facility in the heart of Albany’s Warehouse District Tuesday morning. The 7,000 square foot facility will allow the local cidery to continue meeting production demands as the business continues to grow.

“We’re very excited to get this facility up and running and be operating in here, especially now that we’re at the peak of the apple harvest,” said Alejandro del Peral, the owner and cidermaker at Nine Pin.

The facility marks a major expansion for the business that’s become a staple of the Warehouse District.

News10 asked del Peral if he ever envisioned this much success for the cidery, “Never imagined it getting to this scale. And it’s difficult to imagine it getting bigger than it already is but it just keep happening, and we’re riding a train that we can’t really control.”

Nine Pin has continued to grow since launching its first cider in 2015, even despite the number of challenges businesses have faced throughout the past few years.

Back in December, News10 visited the cidery to discuss the impact of a change to the aluminum can supply, after Ball Corporation changed its minimum order for customers to five truckloads, an amount Nine Pin, and others, said would be very difficult to accomodate.

Del Peral says the business had to make several adjustments to face that challenge, “We basically had to figure out a new line of credit in order to purchase the old minimum order of five truckloads, had to figure out warehousing. It became a really intense, unforeseen business situation.”

But with a new canning facility up and running, he says those issues just recently resolved, with Ball now allowing its customers to order a single truckload.

“It’s still more expensive than it used to be, but we don’t foresee it being a difficult thing to source going forward,” said del Peral.

Nine Pin’s new canning facility had the assistance of the National Grid Main Street Revitalization Program.