ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As 2022 goes down in history, we’re taking a look back at NEWS10’s top stories. The selections below include the most popular stories in local entertainment, technology, crime, business developments in the area, and even lottery winners.
Many residents of the Capital Region took home big bucks after winning the lottery. Check out the local lotto winners who raked in the most.
- Troy man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
- Amsterdam woman wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
- Corinth man wins $1M on Mega Millions ticket
- Halfmoon man wins $5K A Week scratch-off prize