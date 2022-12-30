ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As 2022 goes down in history, we’re taking a look back at NEWS10’s top stories. The selections below include the most popular stories in local entertainment, technology, crime, business developments in the area, and even lottery winners.

New year, new laws in New York State Looking forward to looking back? In January 2022, NEWS10 broke down the new laws that were set to take effect this year. We can also take a look at what’s on the docket for 2023.

Why is Albany the capital of New York? Have you ever wondered why Albany is the capital of New York? The city has a rich history dating back over 400 years.

Newly released video shows man burst into flames, Catskill officers run after using stun gun Early in January, the Attorney General’s Office released surveillance footage showing a man burst into flames at a police station. When officers used a stun gun on the man—who died from his injuries in December 2021—a spark apparently ignited.

Popeyes opens new location in Albany A new Popeye’s opened in Albany in January. Now’s your chance to take sides in the great fried chicken wars.

Chick-fil-A opening new location in North Greenbush Especially with the incoming Chick-fila-A in North Greenbush!

Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs Reported missing in Spencer, New York in 2019, Paislee Shultis was found after having allegedly been abducted by her non-custodial parents.

New York updates COVID sick leave guidance In February, New York’s Labor Department updated paid sick leave guidance for people with COVID, aimed at relieving pressure on employers.

NYS law to crack down on illegal exhaust systems goes into effect One ongoing quality of life issue statewide—and especially in the summer—is loud exhaust systems screeching through residential areas. That’s why a law cracking down on mods to mufflers went into effect in April.

Woman dies in fatal Northway crash A New Jersey woman was charged over a crash that claimed the life of Ballston Spa’s Katryn Fisher.

National Grid agrees to pay millions to customers for automated calls A lawsuit contended that National Grid lacked permission to automate calls to customers’ cell phones. That’s why the utility was on the hook for such calls over that span of a decade.

DMV: It’s illegal to pass farm equipment in no-passing zones Farm activity increases in the spring and summer, so officials warned drivers to be careful around large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roads.

Motorcyclist runs off road, 2 pedestrians killed in Lake George In Lake George, an allegedly drunk motorcyclist crashed into a group of pedestrians, killing a 38-year-old man and and 8-year-old boy.

‘Puff puff putt’ returns to Saratoga mini golf course With marijuana legalized, Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf started “Puff Puff Putt” to let adults smoke while teeing up.

What changes are coming to New York’s concealed carry The constitutionality of limits on the Second Amendment has been at odds with gun-reform measures meant to make it safer to leave your house or send your kids to school. Some changes slated for June were at issue for the Supreme Court.

Police follow new leads in Jaliek Rainwalker case Jaliek Rainwalker was last seen in Washington County in 2007 when he was 12 years old. State police have received tips about the case for years—this year, they chased a new lead to the woods in South Troy.

Former Kmart building in Latham getting new tenants Capital Region residents had their eagle eyes on updates about the derelict Kmart building in Latham. In a July annoucement, new tenants were listed as Dogtopia, Philadelphia Rock Gym, Convergence Craft, and Scarlett Knife.

Answers to NY’s semi-automatic rifle application More gun restrictions in the wake of high-profile shootings in Buffalo and Texas brought up more questions about buying the firearms commonly called “semi-automatic rifles.”

The CannaBus, serving up THC-infused drinks around the Capital Region Weekly “Doobie & a Movie” Nights rolled out to serve THC-infused drinks.

Police find body of missing Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn A long search for beloved local teacher Meghan Marohn finally ended in the Berkshires in September.

Big cats spotted in Upstate NY A late-summer bobcat sighting upstate lit up the charts at NEWS10.

ZZ Top to perform at the Palace Theatre Rock legends ZZ Top played the Palace Theatre in Albany in October. But the announcement of their show and information about ticket sales lit up our charts.

Special Report: Hybrid electric flight gaining altitude in Niskayuna Everyone is looking to create a more sustainable future, and the airline industry is no different. A team of engineers at GE’)’s Global Research Center in Niskayuna is working to power the future of aviation with electricity.

Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting A firefight in the small morning hours of Saratoga Springs has caused an even bigger kerfuffle among local officials. The dust-up began when tensions rose between an off-duty Vermont deputy and an armed group from reportedly from Utica.

NY Lottery draws identical Take 5 numbers twice in a row A major snafu from the New York Lottery garnered serious side-eye statewide.

Many residents of the Capital Region took home big bucks after winning the lottery. Check out the local lotto winners who raked in the most.

Andy’s Italian Food & Deli in Albany closing after 65 years Andy’s Italian Food and Deli in Albany—also known as Andy and Sons Importing Company—announced in November that its doors would close its doors after 65 years at 256 Delaware Avenue.

New restaurants, clothing store set to open in Crossgates Did you hear about the new stores coming to Crossgates Mall in 2023?

Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train took its first ride since before the pandemic, making local stops on the way.