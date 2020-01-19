News10 takes a driving lesson in the snow

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Authorities often stress that you shouldn’t be on the roads in snowy conditions unless it’s absolutely necessary. News10 rode along with a driving instructor to learn how to avoid danger if travelling is a must during a snowstorm.

Driving instructor Steve Darling kept the car very warm for the whole ride through Schenectady. Even though it may have been a little too toasty for some people, he had good reason for cranking the heat to its highest setting.

“You definitely just want to make sure you can see,” Darling told News10, “you want to keep the heat on high so that the snow doesn’t freeze on the windshield.”

Many people have the fear of sliding or spinning out. Darling said keeping calm is key.

“You don’t need to slam on the brakes. You want to get your car under control, first. Most cars have antilock brakes these days,” Darling explained, “but again, the most important thing on any car are the tires and the person in the driver seat.”

Darling couldn’t recommend snow tires enough, especially if your vehicle doesn’t have four wheel drive.

Travelling on the highway during intense weather can be daunting, too. Leave enough space not only to your front and rear, but also your sides.

“It’s really important just to be patient. I don’t like anyone to the side of me, so I’m purposefully letting them go by,” Darling said, “because if they spin out, or if I spin out, I don’t want to end up with a ping-pong ball situation.”

If you find yourself unable to see the lines on the highway, Darling says staying close to the middle is your best bet.