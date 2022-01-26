Newly renovated Post Bar, Paddock Suite to debut at Saratoga Race Course in 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Post Bar, a popular gathering spot for racing fans at the Saratoga Race Course, will be replaced this summer by a bigger, two-story structure featuring both a bar and an upstairs suite experience. The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced the development Wednesday, allowing fans the opportunity to experience 2022 races from a new elevated, panoramic viewing location.

The second story addition will be named the Paddock Suite, and will be rented to groups or individuals by reservation. Rental includes admission, choice of food platters, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea, tax, gratuity and race program. Open bar packages are also available for purchase.

The Paddock Suite will sit above the newly renovated Post Bar, which will remain an open-air structure featuring a central bar and large-scale televisions. The suite will feature a climate-controlled bar, lounge, and outdoor balcony overlooking the historic Saratoga paddock where fans can watch horses parade beneath them.

“We are thrilled to announce this newest capital improvement project which we anticipate will be very well received by fans attending Saratoga this summer,” said NYRA Vice President, Sales and Hospitality, Kevin Quinn. “The renovated Post Bar and newly constructed Paddock Suite follows on the heels of last year’s additions, the Spa Verandas and Tailgate at the Turn. These improvements are designed to offer our fans the best in modern amenities while preserving the charm and history that set Saratoga apart as a sports and entertainment venue.”

The second floor Paddock Lounge can accommodate up to 80 guests and will be rented on a full or partial basis. Pending availability, individual reservations will also be accepted.

Reservations may be made this spring by contacting the NYRA Box Office at 844-NYRA-TIX or emailing eventsales@nyrainc.com.

The 2022 season at the Saratoga Race Course will begin on Thursday, July 14 and conclude on Monday, September 5. Racing takes place five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, with the exception of opening week and closing week when the track closes on Labor Day.

For more information on the Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA’s website.