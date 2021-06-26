Newborn remains found in yard on 13th Street in Watervliet

The remains of a newborn were found Friday, June 25, 2021 buried in the yard of a 13th Street residence in Watervliet. (NEWS10)

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police confirmed Saturday that the remains found on 13th Street in Watervliet belong to a newborn.

The remains were found Friday morning in a yard on 13th Street between Third and Fourth Avenue. Police said neither the homeowner nor the residents are suspects in the investigation.

“The callous manner in which this infant child was discarded violates the core of all decency and humanity. Abuse and maltreatment against children cannot be tolerated. Each member of the Watervliet Police Department, along with our law enforcement partners will continue to work tirelessly to bring the people responsible for this criminal act to justice.” Chief Joseph L. Centanni

NEWS10 ABC spoke with neighbors on Friday while multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

“A crime scene when you wake up in the morning, it was pretty nerve wracking,” Kimberly Myers said. “What’s going through my head? Craziness because this place is very quiet.”

Multiple sources told NEWS10 the infant was buried in the yard in 2017. They said it came to light after the mother recently gave birth to another child.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and the investigation remains ongoing.