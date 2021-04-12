New York’s vaccine push could see impact from delay in Johnson & Johnson doses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s race to vaccinate could be a little slower this week as the state is experiencing a sizable dip in supply of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying the state will see an 88% drop in supply of the J&J shot.

In part, the governor’s statement says, “While no appointments should have to be canceled, we will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers’ arms as we would like.”

New York, like every other state, is seeing a lag of supply of these vaccines after a production issue that reportedly impacted 15 million doses.

Locally, the Queensbury vaccine site at the Aviation Mall currently has no appointments available for the single-dose shot.

Over 37% of New Yorkers have now received their first dose of the vaccine, as more than 24% are fully vaccinated.

