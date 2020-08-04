New York’s coronavirus travel advisory now includes Rhode Island

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Tuesday’s coronavirus update, Rhode Island was added to the list of states on New York’s travel advisory, while Delaware and Washington, D.C. were removed.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed visitors from states on the list—including New Yorkers returning from those states—to quarantine for 14 days due to coronavirus numbers there. Travelers from a removed state should finish out quarantine for the full 14 days from arrival in the state.
Cuomo says that Rhode Island currently meets the metrics to qualify for the advisory: Its positive test rate is above 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or its positivity rate is 10% or more during the same time period.
“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago—and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there—so we must all remain vigilant.”
As of Tuesday, the travel advisory includes:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Statewide, 1.05% of Monday’s COVID-19 tests were positive, with 746 new cases. The total in New York has been 417,589 cases in 43 counties since the outbreak began. While three deaths were reported Monday—in Erie, Herkimer, and Monroe Counties—no new deaths were reported in New York City for the third day in a row.
- Hospitalizations: 568
- ICU patients: 139
- Intubated patients: 69
- Discharged: 73,326
- New hospitalizations: 85
- New deaths: 3
- Death toll: 25,175
The latest positivity rates by region are below:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|1.0%
|0.9%
|1.1%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Finger Lakes
|0.7%
|0.8%
|1.1%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.7%
|1.0%
|1.7%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|North Country
|0.4%
|0.0%
|0.6%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Western New York
|0.7%
|2.2%
|1.1%
Of the 417,589 total individuals who have tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,543
|12
|Allegany
|75
|0
|Broome
|1,078
|14
|Cattaraugus
|164
|2
|Cayuga
|150
|2
|Chautauqua
|241
|7
|Chemung
|163
|0
|Chenango
|212
|1
|Clinton
|127
|0
|Columbia
|529
|6
|Cortland
|93
|1
|Delaware
|104
|0
|Dutchess
|4,557
|14
|Erie
|8,667
|41
|Essex
|55
|0
|Franklin
|50
|0
|Fulton
|285
|0
|Genesee
|273
|0
|Greene
|289
|0
|Hamilton
|7
|0
|Herkimer
|262
|16
|Jefferson
|139
|5
|Lewis
|37
|2
|Livingston
|170
|3
|Madison
|405
|4
|Monroe
|4,821
|31
|Montgomery
|160
|0
|Nassau
|43,436
|56
|Niagara
|1,458
|9
|NYC
|226,280
|316
|Oneida
|2,103
|13
|Onondaga
|3,515
|25
|Ontario
|352
|1
|Orange
|11,105
|9
|Orleans
|295
|0
|Oswego
|249
|1
|Otsego
|115
|1
|Putnam
|1,437
|4
|Rensselaer
|748
|8
|Rockland
|13,893
|8
|Saratoga
|739
|6
|Schenectady
|1,041
|4
|Schoharie
|68
|0
|Schuyler
|22
|0
|Seneca
|86
|0
|St. Lawrence
|262
|0
|Steuben
|294
|2
|Suffolk
|43,468
|73
|Sullivan
|1,484
|1
|Tioga
|191
|1
|Tompkins
|230
|0
|Ulster
|2,039
|8
|Warren
|302
|2
|Washington
|255
|0
|Wayne
|248
|1
|Westchester
|36,049
|35
|Wyoming
|113
|0
|Yates
|56
|1
