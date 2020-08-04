New York’s coronavirus travel advisory now includes Rhode Island

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Tuesday’s coronavirus update, Rhode Island was added to the list of states on New York’s travel advisory, while Delaware and Washington, D.C. were removed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed visitors from states on the list—including New Yorkers returning from those states—to quarantine for 14 days due to coronavirus numbers there. Travelers from a removed state should finish out quarantine for the full 14 days from arrival in the state.

Cuomo says that Rhode Island currently meets the metrics to qualify for the advisory: Its positive test rate is above 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or its positivity rate is 10% or more during the same time period.

“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said“We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago—and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there—so we must all remain vigilant.”

As of Tuesday, the travel advisory includes:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico 
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Statewide, 1.05% of Monday’s COVID-19 tests were positive, with 746 new cases. The total in New York has been 417,589 cases in 43 counties since the outbreak began. While three deaths were reported Monday—in Erie, Herkimer, and Monroe Counties—no new deaths were reported in New York City for the third day in a row.

  • Hospitalizations: 568
  • ICU patients: 139
  • Intubated patients: 69
  • Discharged: 73,326
  • New hospitalizations: 85
  • New deaths: 3
  • Death toll: 25,175

The latest positivity rates by region are below:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region1.0%0.9%1.1%
Central New York0.8%0.7%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.8%1.1%
Long Island1.0%1.3%1.3%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.7%1.0%1.7%
New York City1.0%1.0%1.0%
North Country0.4%0.0%0.6%
Southern Tier0.5%0.9%0.9%
Western New York0.7%2.2%1.1%

Of the 417,589 total individuals who have tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,54312
Allegany750
Broome1,07814
Cattaraugus1642
Cayuga1502
Chautauqua2417
Chemung1630
Chenango2121
Clinton1270
Columbia5296
Cortland931
Delaware1040
Dutchess4,55714
Erie8,66741
Essex550
Franklin500
Fulton2850
Genesee2730
Greene2890
Hamilton70
Herkimer26216
Jefferson1395
Lewis372
Livingston1703
Madison4054
Monroe4,82131
Montgomery1600
Nassau43,43656
Niagara1,4589
NYC226,280316
Oneida2,10313
Onondaga3,51525
Ontario3521
Orange11,1059
Orleans2950
Oswego2491
Otsego1151
Putnam1,4374
Rensselaer7488
Rockland13,8938
Saratoga7396
Schenectady1,0414
Schoharie680
Schuyler220
Seneca860
St. Lawrence2620
Steuben2942
Suffolk43,46873
Sullivan1,4841
Tioga1911
Tompkins2300
Ulster2,0398
Warren3022
Washington2550
Wayne2481
Westchester36,04935
Wyoming1130
Yates561

