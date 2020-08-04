New York’s coronavirus travel advisory now includes Rhode Island

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Tuesday’s coronavirus update, Rhode Island was added to the list of states on New York’s travel advisory, while Delaware and Washington, D.C. were removed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed visitors from states on the list—including New Yorkers returning from those states—to quarantine for 14 days due to coronavirus numbers there. Travelers from a removed state should finish out quarantine for the full 14 days from arrival in the state.

Cuomo says that Rhode Island currently meets the metrics to qualify for the advisory: Its positive test rate is above 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or its positivity rate is 10% or more during the same time period.

“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago—and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there—so we must all remain vigilant.”

As of Tuesday, the travel advisory includes:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Statewide, 1.05% of Monday’s COVID-19 tests were positive, with 746 new cases. The total in New York has been 417,589 cases in 43 counties since the outbreak began. While three deaths were reported Monday—in Erie, Herkimer, and Monroe Counties—no new deaths were reported in New York City for the third day in a row.

Hospitalizations: 568

ICU patients: 139

Intubated patients: 69

Discharged: 73,326

New hospitalizations: 85

New deaths: 3

Death toll: 25,175

The latest positivity rates by region are below:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.9% 1.1% Central New York 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.8% 1.1% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 1.0% 1.7% New York City 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% North Country 0.4% 0.0% 0.6% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.9% 0.9% Western New York 0.7% 2.2% 1.1%

Of the 417,589 total individuals who have tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,543 12 Allegany 75 0 Broome 1,078 14 Cattaraugus 164 2 Cayuga 150 2 Chautauqua 241 7 Chemung 163 0 Chenango 212 1 Clinton 127 0 Columbia 529 6 Cortland 93 1 Delaware 104 0 Dutchess 4,557 14 Erie 8,667 41 Essex 55 0 Franklin 50 0 Fulton 285 0 Genesee 273 0 Greene 289 0 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 262 16 Jefferson 139 5 Lewis 37 2 Livingston 170 3 Madison 405 4 Monroe 4,821 31 Montgomery 160 0 Nassau 43,436 56 Niagara 1,458 9 NYC 226,280 316 Oneida 2,103 13 Onondaga 3,515 25 Ontario 352 1 Orange 11,105 9 Orleans 295 0 Oswego 249 1 Otsego 115 1 Putnam 1,437 4 Rensselaer 748 8 Rockland 13,893 8 Saratoga 739 6 Schenectady 1,041 4 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 86 0 St. Lawrence 262 0 Steuben 294 2 Suffolk 43,468 73 Sullivan 1,484 1 Tioga 191 1 Tompkins 230 0 Ulster 2,039 8 Warren 302 2 Washington 255 0 Wayne 248 1 Westchester 36,049 35 Wyoming 113 0 Yates 56 1

