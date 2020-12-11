‘New Yorker’ cartoonist charged with possessing child porn

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are reporting the arrest of Daniel P. Shanahan, 64, of Rhinebeck for possessing images of child sexual abuse, commonly referred to as child porn.

State police out of Rhinebeck arrested Shanahan on Wednesday. He is charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. If convicted, he could face up to four years behind bars, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

Shanahan spent years as a cartoonist for the New Yorker, who last published his work in February.

He last made headlines when his son, Render Stetson-Shanahan, was found guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of his roommate.