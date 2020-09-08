New York state travel advisory update for September 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/ROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that four states were added or re-added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia were added to the list. Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were removed. All told, there are now 35 states and territories on the list.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Ohio

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this summer.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt, and stays of under 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

