New York State preparing to give COVID vaccine to 12-15 year-olds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for 12 to 15 year-olds, but before it can be given out, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices must first meet to determine if the vaccine is recommended for that age group.

In a statement, Governor Cuomo said, “Following that review, Dr. Howard Zucker will meet with our Clinical Advisory Task Force and make a final recommendation, which means we could have full authorization for vaccinations to begin for 12 to 15 year olds here in New York as early as Thursday.”

Once counties get the green light, they’re ready to start vaccinating.

Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy said once it’s officially approved and guidance is released by New York State, 12-15 year-olds could get vaccinated at the Albany Capitol Center this Thursday.

“This is exciting, but it’s the same issue that we’re gonna have for the 16 to 18 year olds. The parents got to be with them. You need a guardian or someone needs to sign a permission slip to get the vaccine.”

In anticipation of the announcement, Warren County has also been preparing.

“We sent out some permission slips late last week for some of the school districts and we have already gotten dozens and dozens back and so far the response seems pretty good,” explained Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs.

Warren and Rensselaer Counties are working with pediatricians in the hopes that they can help administer the vaccine, as well as help educate parents who may be hesitant about their child receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

“Physicians are ones that are going to be the trusted person for parents that have questions,” explained Mary Fran Wachunas, Rensselaer County Commissioner of Health. “And we want to make sure that they are able to administer that vaccine especially to families who have questions about that vaccine.”

Albany, Warren, and Rensselaer counties said shots for 12 to 15 year-olds could happen by this Thursday or Friday.