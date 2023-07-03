NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorist passed away on Sunday evening after crashing into a tree. Police say the driver passed away from life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

According to Schodack Police Chief Perry Natale, Rensselaer County 911 alerted patrols to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted by the East Greenbush Police Department. A Schodack Police patrol located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver failed to comply and lost control of his vehicle around Malden Road. The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree. Police attempted to provide medical aid to the driver but he was declared deceased on the scene.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing. The Schodack Police were assisted by the Nassau Fire Department and New York State Police.