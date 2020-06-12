New York State Police appoint new Troop G commander

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police have appointed Captain R. Christopher West as the 36th Troop Commander of Troop G. Troop G has jurisdiction over Albany, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren, and Washington Counties.

“I look forward to fostering a closer relationship with the communities we serve, and am honored for the opportunity to help make a difference within them.” Captain R. Christopher West

Troop G Commander

A hall of fame athlete from Wagner College in Staten Island, West entered the police academy in 1990, eventually serving in Troops G, K, and L. These troops oversee Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties, as well as Long Island. West has been stationed throughout the Capital Region, including in Loudonville, Schodack, and Fonda.

West was born and raised in Albany, and lives in Colonie with his wife and two children.

West’s appointment to Troop Commander was effective May 28. Superintendent Keith M. Corlett appointed West, replacing Major Robert E. Patnaude, who was promoted to Staff Inspector.

