New York State Police appoint new Troop G commander

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police have appointed Captain R. Christopher West as the 36th Troop Commander of Troop G. Troop G has jurisdiction over Albany, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren, and Washington Counties.
A hall of fame athlete from Wagner College in Staten Island, West entered the police academy in 1990, eventually serving in Troops G, K, and L. These troops oversee Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties, as well as Long Island. West has been stationed throughout the Capital Region, including in Loudonville, Schodack, and Fonda.
West was born and raised in Albany, and lives in Colonie with his wife and two children.
West’s appointment to Troop Commander was effective May 28. Superintendent Keith M. Corlett appointed West, replacing Major Robert E. Patnaude, who was promoted to Staff Inspector.
LATEST STORIES
- Mohawk Valley moves into phase 3 of reopening
- Masjid As-Salam reopens for Friday Prayers with new protocols
- Push for emergency funding for community health centers
- Buffalo 75-year-old shoved by police suffered brain injury, lawyer says
- National parks one step closer to restoration with Great American Outdoors Act