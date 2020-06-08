New York State Parks campgrounds open for reservations starting Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Monday, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation is now accepting camping reservations at state parks. The earliest reservation window for check-ins and arrivals is June 22, with campground density restrictions and social distancing measures in place.
Because camping capacity is limited, all visitors have to make reservations in advance. Make your reservations by calling 1 (800) 456-CAMP or by going online. Reservations for cabins, cottages are campsites for tents, trailers, RVs, cabins, and yurts will likely fill quickly.
The Parks Department also wants to remind campers to follow regular State Parks rules in addition to wearing a face covering to keep campgrounds, parks, and beaches safe and open. You may be kicked out without a refund if you do not follow instructions.
Park Police and staff—”social distancing ambassadors”—will patrol monitoring campgrounds, picnic areas, beachfronts, lawns, and boardwalks for campers not following social distancing and crowd control measures. Campers will also be screened for COVID-19 upon check-in.
Density reduction and social distancing measures include:
- No walk-up reservations
- Restrooms and showers may reduce capacity and close more often for cleaning
- Campers at individual sites must be household members
- All events and programs suspended
- COVID related signage throughout parks
Beaches, historic sites, and day-use areas are open to visitors statewide, and will return to charging regular entrance fees of $6 to $10 as regions reach phase two.
Campgrounds operated by the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation operate on a different schedule than Adirondack and Catskill Parks, which the Department of Environmental Conservation oversees.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Troy man reportedly charged with threatening police on social media
- Photos: Work resumes on fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral
- Greenfield teen uses birthday money to donate food to local pantry
- City of Albany to start reopening reopen public buildings by appointment
- Mark Cuban answering your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ this weekend