New York state coronavirus update from Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that a new record high number of COVID-19 tests for Thursday, as 98,880 results were reported. Of those, 709 (0.72%) were positive. The previous record number of tests was 88,668.
“Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up—and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day,” Cuomo said.
Three individuals died from the virus, bringing the total to 25,278. One new coronavirus death was reported in Clinton, Niagara, and Rockland Counties.
Statewide hospitalizations dropped to 490, the lowest number since March 16. Patients in intensive care dropped to 119, the lowest since March 15. The positive test rate of 0.72% marks the 14th day in a row under 1%. “This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives,” Cuomo said.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization: 490 (-28)
- Patients Newly Admitted: 66
- Hospital Counties: 28
- Number ICU: 119 (-1)
- Number ICU with Intubation: 58 (-4)
- Total Discharges: 74,485 (+79)
- Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths; 25,278
The governor counted 709 new coronavirus cases statewide, for a total of 428,512 since the outbreak began. New positives were diagnosed in 43 counties:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,691
|7
|Allegany
|84
|3
|Broome
|1,211
|15
|Cattaraugus
|174
|0
|Cayuga
|164
|0
|Chautauqua
|278
|3
|Chemung
|193
|0
|Chenango
|222
|3
|Clinton
|136
|1
|Columbia
|561
|1
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|109
|0
|Dutchess
|4,734
|13
|Erie
|9,364
|81
|Essex
|85
|0
|Franklin
|56
|0
|Fulton
|306
|1
|Genesee
|290
|0
|Greene
|304
|3
|Hamilton
|12
|0
|Herkimer
|289
|5
|Jefferson
|144
|1
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|178
|0
|Madison
|431
|7
|Monroe
|5,273
|17
|Montgomery
|193
|3
|Nassau
|44,162
|50
|Niagara
|1,556
|9
|NYC
|231,574
|286
|Oneida
|2,233
|11
|Onondaga
|3,743
|24
|Ontario
|373
|0
|Orange
|11,316
|24
|Orleans
|303
|0
|Oswego
|279
|3
|Otsego
|124
|1
|Putnam
|1,470
|2
|Rensselaer
|810
|1
|Rockland
|14,106
|17
|Saratoga
|808
|6
|Schenectady
|1,159
|16
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|24
|1
|Seneca
|95
|0
|St. Lawrence
|265
|1
|Steuben
|308
|1
|Suffolk
|44,400
|47
|Sullivan
|1,495
|0
|Tioga
|203
|0
|Tompkins
|244
|4
|Ulster
|2,115
|2
|Warren
|314
|1
|Washington
|264
|0
|Wayne
|272
|2
|Westchester
|36,621
|35
|Wyoming
|121
|1
|Yates
|59
|0
Check out each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|0.7%
|0.3%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.6%
|0.4%
|0.3%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.7%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|0.3%
|0.8%
|New York City
|0.8%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|North Country
|0.1%
|1.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.6%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|1.0%
|1.6%
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Exclusive: Eyewitness News speaks one-on-one with President Trump after Old Forge rally
- Caught on Camera: Warren County Sheriff’s officer helps two elderly women cross the road
- Weekend wedding must have 50-person limit, court rules
- Friday’s first post at Saratoga delayed 1 hour
- Police nab 3 for pursuit after reported shoplifting at Home Depot