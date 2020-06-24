New York State Climate Action Council meeting Wednesday

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, an aircraft passes the rising sun as it approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. The European Union says it will miss its targets for reducing planet-warming greenhouse gases by 2030 unless member states make a greater effort than they have so far. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Convening remotely to slow the spread of the coronavirus, New York’s Climate Action Council is meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to work on a statewide climate plan. Members of the public can listen to the teleconference via webcast using the following credentials:

Event Number: 928 102 159

Event Password: Climate

Audio: 415-655-0003

Access code: 928 102 159

The meeting will be recorded and posted on the Climate Act website.

The 22-member Council formed under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to pursue climate action that helps secure New York’s position as a progressive leader.

The Climate Action Council meets today at 2 pm. Watch the meeting via webinar: https://t.co/81xmo56G9y — NYSERDA (@NYSERDA) June 24, 2020

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES