New York State Climate Action Council meeting Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Convening remotely to slow the spread of the coronavirus, New York’s Climate Action Council is meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to work on a statewide climate plan. Members of the public can listen to the teleconference via webcast using the following credentials:
- Event Number: 928 102 159
- Event Password: Climate
- Audio: 415-655-0003
- Access code: 928 102 159
The meeting will be recorded and posted on the Climate Act website.
The 22-member Council formed under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to pursue climate action that helps secure New York’s position as a progressive leader.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- College of Saint Rose releases plan for fall semester: in-person classes will go remote after Thanksgiving
- Albany police investigating shooting on First and Quail Streets
- Defreestville Fire Department cohosting supply drive for Capital Region families
- Shooting near Albany South Station under investigation
- Schenectady leaders address summer safety concerns