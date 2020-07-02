New York marine rescue releasing two gray seals to the wild on Facebook

Live Now
Mammal trainer Patty Schilling, right, and her coworkers wear protective masks as they feed and check the health of Atlantic harbor seals in an outdoor exhibit at the New England Aquarium in Boston, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Marine Rescue Center is releasing seals into the wild and broadcasting it online at 10:30 a.m.

The Long Island wildlife non-profit is rewilding two male gray seals named Chicken Cutlet and Cannoli. The virtual event is hosted on Facebook Live.

Chicken Cutlet was rehabilitated at the marine conservation center after injuries caused by fishing wire.

