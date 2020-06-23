New York primary polls: when, where, and how

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Polls are open for New York’s state and federal primary elections from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
To find your polling location, you can use this poll site search.
Additionally, a list of all polling locations in Albany County can be found here.
All in-person voters must bring a face mask. One will be provided if you forgot to bring one. If you cannot wear a mask for some reason, you will be separated from other voters in the poll place.
If you are voting by absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by June 23. It is recommended that if you are mailing it in on Tuesday, primary day, you drop it off at a post office.
