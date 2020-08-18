New York Lawmakers introduce bill to create absentee ballot drop boxes

Top Stories

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assemblyman Sean Ryan is taking a page out of Oregon’s book in an attempt to provide drop boxes for elections this year.

On Monday morning, Ryan announced legislation that would authorize counties’ boards of election to establish absentee ballot drop boxes, in order to make sure residents’ votes are counted.

This legislation would allow boards of election to place one or more drop boxes in each county.

Ryan says these types of boxes have been utilized in places like Oregon — a state that established a statewide vote-by-mail system 22 years ago.

Along with announcing this legislation, Ryan is pushing for federal action to provide funding for the United States Postal Service since many more people are expected to vote by mail this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is also calling for funding to help out state and local governments with election administration.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga