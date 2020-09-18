New York DMV expanding online services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its online services. The DMV will launch online permit tests and vehicle registration pilot programs.

Written learner permit tests for passenger cars (Class D) and motorcycles (Class M) will now be available online. Some customers with current reservations for in-office permit testing will receive an invite to take the roughly hour-long test online instead. After passing the test, applicants will get email instructions to make an in-person reservation to complete the process. If this invitational process is a success, the online option will then roll out to all applicants later this fall.

A virtual process will also allow those in Westchester, Rockland, Albany, and Onondaga counties, plus New York City and Long Island to register vehicles. DMVs in these counties are run by the state. The DMV says its working with county-operated DMV offices in the other 51 counties to expand online registrations there.

Once a registration application is submitted, applicants will be contacted by the DMV to pay registration fees. After processing, the plates, registration sticker, and temporary inspection sticker will be mailed out.

In order to register a vehicle, you need to be insured. Afterward, your car needs to be inspected. For more information about what sort of documents you need to submit with your applications, and what sorts of vehicles are eligible for the service, check with the DMV.

These moves should simplify DMV transactions and let them serve more New Yorkers, as automated online options will free up resources for other in-person transactions. Those in-person services are still available by reservation only.

“As the last six months have demonstrated, we need to continue reimagining how to provide essential government services safely, securely, and efficiently in the midst of this pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “These online options will make it more convenient for New Yorkers to access the services they need, while reducing congestion in the DMV offices and helping continue our shared progress in stopping the spread of this virus.”

