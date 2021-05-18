New York capacity restrictions mostly ending Wednesday

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s mask mandate for the fully vaccinated isn’t the only COVID restriction coming to an end Wednesday, as capacity limitations will also be ending for the most part.

Despite the changes, social distancing will still have to be in place for those who are unvaccinated. What that means will likely vary from place to place.

“It’s really going to be the parish that’s going to have to look at their facility, and say what can we handle? Many may not be able to handle a full capacity at this point, jumping from where we were. But they’re excited to be able to welcome more people back to mass,” said Mary DeTurris Poust, the Director of Communications for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany.

The Diocese of Albany will be sending out parishioners in the coming days.

While places of worship can open back up fully for those who have been vaccinated, DeTurris Poust thinks it will be sometime before masses within the Diocese approach that.

“First of all, we’ve been down at this limited capacity for so long, so it’s also going to take some time to rev that back up,” she explains.

Also taking effect Wednesday, sports and entertainment venues can open up to full capacity for the immunized.

With their home opener coming up at the beginning of next month, the Tri-City ValleyCats have given fans an idea of what that will look like.

“So we’re looking to have some vaccinated sections, as well as socially distanced sections. And as the summer goes on, our hope is that, by the middle of the summer, we’ll have 100% capacity here at the Joe,” said Rick Murphy, the team’s president.

Meanwhile, with their first concerts coming up later this month, SPAC is planning to hold off on going to full capacity for the time being.

“What I will say is that we are, for the foreseeable future at least through July, going to maintain social distancing in the theater and actually out on our lawn. People will be seated in pods,” says SPAC President & CEO Elizabeth Sobol.