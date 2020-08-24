New York approved for extra $300 pandemic unemployment funds

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Sunday, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor said he approved New York for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance Program. The grant will allow New Yorkers affected by the coronavirus pandemic to receive an additional $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

FEMA will work with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo make funds available to residents who are still unemployed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump made $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who lost their jobs and financial stability due to the pandemic.

FEMA said it is looking forward to working with other states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga