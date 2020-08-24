New York approved for extra $300 pandemic unemployment funds

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Sunday, FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor said he approved New York for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance Program. The grant will allow New Yorkers affected by the coronavirus pandemic to receive an additional $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

FEMA will work with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo make funds available to residents who are still unemployed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump made $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who lost their jobs and financial stability due to the pandemic.

FEMA said it is looking forward to working with other states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.

LATEST STORIES