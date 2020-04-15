New York agriculture industry struggling during pandemic

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local farms say they’re feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. With restaurants, schools, and other businesses shut down for the time being, they’re without some of their biggest customers.

Here in New York, dairy is considered the top agricultural commodity, so those farmers are really struggling, according to Steve Ammerman from the New York Farm Bureau.

“That’s created issues on the supply side,” Ammerman explained, “having too much milk [and] trying to figure out where it’s going to go.”

Some processors are trying to convert their plants and their packaging that may have gone towards bulk customers to quantities and sizes that customers would buy in the grocery stores.

“It’s really disrupted a large part of the food chain and the distribution system,” Ammerman said.

The New York Farm Bureau is advocating for direct assistance for their producers as soon as possible.

“We’ve gotten support across the board from our congressional delegation, including both senators on that,” said Ammerman, “so we’re confident that the message is being heard here in New York and hopefully Washington [D.C.] as well.”

For smaller, local produce farms that aren’t as involved in bulk supply, it’s close to business as usual. Engelke Farm in Troy is opening this weekend so people can get their vegetable transplants for their own gardens.

“A lot of people are home, working in their backyards,” said Kaylin Engelke, who owns the farm with her husband, “getting everything ready, so we’re going to open up a little bit early.”

Engelke Farm doesn’t have any huge accounts that they sell to, so they won’t be suffering that much, but they hope they’ll still be able to get their vegetables out to the community in some way.

“A lot of it is farmers markets, which are unfortunately at a standstill right now, but we do feel pretty confident that the community’s going to want local produce” Engelke said,”they can come right out here and get it.”