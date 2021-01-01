New Year’s resolutions kick off at local gym

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new year means many are ready to start working on their New Year’s resolutions. But, the New Year’s resolution gym rush will look a lot different this year due to the pandemic.

Best Fitness says they are hoping to see an increase of gym goers this year. Best Fitness requires masks be worn at all times. The gym offers multiple sanitization stations and an air system which helps kill airborne Covid-19. Additionally, they offer a variety of virtual classes.

It’s time to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to starting 2021 on the right foot. Best Fitness in Albany says it’s important to take a moment to reflect on this past year.

Best Fitness Director Conor Lukacs says this is the perfect time to set goals for yourself and improve your well being. He has some tips to get you started.

“Wake up earlier to create time for exercise or breakfast. Go to bed earlier so you can wake up earlier and get 7-8 hours of sleep. Get your gym clothes ready the night before to save time or better yet wear them to bed to prepare yourself for the next day and keep it your routine top of mind,” said he.

Michael Boots was the first person on New Year’s Day to be at the gym. He arrived right when the doors opened at 6 a.m.

“It feels good to be the first person and it feels extra safe knowing that I’m the only one here,” said Boots.

“I’m very impressive with the turnout. It’s a early morning and a holiday. people are still getting in here and getting after it,” said Lukacs.

Boots say he came back to the gym this summer. He says what keeps him coming back is the cooperation of the staff and the members.

“I see everybody washing down the machines between sets and everyone is wearing their masks. I think they do that because they know if we don’t they might close the gym again,” said he.

During the pandemic, you might have been nervous to head back to the gym. Best Fitness says they are happy to welcome any member back with open arms.

“My partner was a little scared to come back at first. He came last week and saw there was only four people. Everybody was compliant with their masks and people were washing their hands a lot. He’s decided to come back now,” said Boots.

To find out additional information, visit their website.