New Scotland pair arrested on drug and weapons charges

Mugshots for Omeragic, Valenti, and the gun police allege was found in their vehicle. (Albany County Sheriffs)

EW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the early hours of Monday morning, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Husein D. Omeragic, 39, and Christie M. Valenti, 38, both from New Scotland.

At 12:43 a.m., police say they saw the pair in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a closed business. Upon investigation and interview with Omeragic, they say observed several open containers of alcohol inside.

A drug detection dog on the scene indicated that there were illegal narcotics, which led to a search revealing a loaded Colt .357 Magnum revolver with its serial number defaced, police say.

Police say they found crack cocaine along with prescription pills, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

The charges against Omeragic include second-degree possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Combined, these felonies and misdemeanors could earn him as much as 30 years in prison.

Police charged Valenti with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and several smaller violations. Valenti might see as much as eight years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

