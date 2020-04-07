Latest News

New Scotland pair arrested on drug and weapons charges

Mugshots for Omeragic, Valenti, and the gun police allege was found in their vehicle. (Albany County Sheriffs)

EW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the early hours of Monday morning, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Husein D. Omeragic, 39, and Christie M. Valenti, 38, both from New Scotland.

At 12:43 a.m., police say they saw the pair in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a closed business. Upon investigation and interview with Omeragic, they say observed several open containers of alcohol inside.

A drug detection dog on the scene indicated that there were illegal narcotics, which led to a search revealing a loaded Colt .357 Magnum revolver with its serial number defaced, police say.

Police say they found crack cocaine along with prescription pills, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

The charges against Omeragic include second-degree possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Combined, these felonies and misdemeanors could earn him as much as 30 years in prison.

Police charged Valenti with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and several smaller violations. Valenti might see as much as eight years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

