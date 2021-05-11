New roof built for Saratoga Springs Navy veteran free of charge

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews worked throughout the day on Tuesday, building a new roof at no cost for Navy veteran Leslie Carroll.

“You just can’t imagine how happy I am today, and really how grateful,” she said.

Carroll served active duty in the Navy for two years, stationed in Australia, Guam and Bermuda before continuing with civilian service.

“I truly loved being in the military. I really really enjoyed every minute of it,” she explained.

She’s had issues with her roof for years and says several previous jobs didn’t fix the problems, “Rain wasn’t trickling in, it was like pouring in. And so in some places, I was just walking around with an umbrella.”

Carroll also cares for her elderly mother, adding additional concerns to the situation with her roofing.

“I was extremely concerned about her safety. How grateful I felt just to know that my mom is going to be safe,” she said.

Crews worked throughout the day Tuesday to build the new roof, which also included replacing some rafters and rotted plywood.

“Right now it’s 28 sheets of plywood. It’s a lot, and monetarily, it’s the highest it’s been ever. Prices are crazy,” said Dan Jordan, Director of Safety & Quality Control for Pinnacle Roofing.

The construction was done by crews from Pinnacle, and made possible through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to build roofs for veterans.

“Leslie is so appreciative and thankful, and it’s wonderful to be able to see a smile on her face after her having a rough time with a leaky roof,” Jordan explained.

“It’s like the most wonderful thing that’s happened to me in like ever,” Carroll added.