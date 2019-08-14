New report shows a large number violent incidents from 2017-18 school year

Breaking News
NEW YORK (NEWS10) – A new report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller revealed over 32,000 reports of violent and disruptive incidents.

The report looked at nearly 5,000 public and charter schools throughout New York State. 14,000 incidents were assaults and 7,000 were drug or alcohol related. The report also showed nearly 5,500 involved possession of a weapon. The report also detailed more than 4,500 sexual offenses and 194 bomb threats. There were 692 false alarms and 1 homicide.

