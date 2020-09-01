New Planned Parenthood facility opens in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood (UHPP) have opened a new health center on Hoosick Street in Troy. The new facility, which opened on Tuesday, is located in the former Peebles department store and is a third larger than UHPP’s current health center.

The center houses a reception area and waiting area, eight patient rooms, a recovery room, one wellness counseling office, and a shared teen space and community room

“UHPP is committed to providing a place where patients feel safe, valued and respected and we also provide the best care, no matter what. We are excited to move to this new location which will be convenient for our patients and a safe and confidential space. The Opalka Center in Troy will be one third larger than the current health center allowing us to continue to expand services and be able to meet the needs of our community Chelly Hegan

President/CEO Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood

The project was partially funded by the Health Care Transformation Grant from the New York State Department of Health and grant from Consortium of Abortion Providers (CAPS).

