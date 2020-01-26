New heating unit donated to Schenectady non-profit

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady charity was on the receiving end of generosity on Saturday when a heating and cooling company donated a new rooftop unit after the non-profit was struck by lightning.

Things of My Very Own found out their heating unit had been struck by lightning last February. Since then, they’ve been trying to raise money for a new one.

A technician at RMB Heating and Cooling saw an online post about the charity’s fundraising efforts, and felt something needed to be done.

Saturday morning, three technicians from RMB, along with a crane lent by Clarence’s Crane Rental and a curb adapter from R.J. Murray’s, installed the new unit.

Things of My Very Own serves children who have been impacted by extensive abuse or neglect.