New Hampshire hospitals losing millions; fall sports on in Vermont

BOSTON (AP) — New Hampshire’s hospitals are hurting financially and bracing for cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. The New Hampshire Hospital Association says the state’s hospitals collectively lost $575 million in revenue between March and July.
Meanwhile, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says high school sports will happen this fall, but things will look different. The state’s governing body of athletics is expected to release guidance this week.
In Maine, many businesses are struggling to get by after reopening their doors as fears of the virus keep customers away.
And officials in the hard-hit Boston suburb of Revere are stepping up efforts to contain the disease.
