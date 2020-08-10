New Hampshire hospitals losing millions; fall sports on in Vermont

Pam Kissell, a food service worker at the Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., wraps meals to be handed out to students as part of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union summer meals program on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Kristopher Radder / The Brattleboro Reformer / AP)

BOSTON (AP) — New Hampshire’s hospitals are hurting financially and bracing for cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. The New Hampshire Hospital Association says the state’s hospitals collectively lost $575 million in revenue between March and July.

Meanwhile, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says high school sports will happen this fall, but things will look different. The state’s governing body of athletics is expected to release guidance this week.

In Maine, many businesses are struggling to get by after reopening their doors as fears of the virus keep customers away.

And officials in the hard-hit Boston suburb of Revere are stepping up efforts to contain the disease.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES