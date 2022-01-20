New deaths to report for fifth consecutive day in Albany County COVID update, January 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 79.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.4% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 55,993 to date, with 608 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 815.5. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 176.9 (average percent positivity rate of 17.2%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 179.2 (average percent positivity rate of 16.5%). The latest results may be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 19 new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are now 123 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two. Twelve of those hospital patients remain in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. Unfortunately, there are two new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 60’s and a woman in her 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 495 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, I have to report two more COVID deaths in Albany County, and my thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones. This is now the fifth consecutive day we’ve announced at least one person losing their life to COVID complications, and these latest two bring our total so far for the month of January to 25,” said County Executive McCoy. “And while every death is a tragedy, we had reported 57 deaths in the first twenty days of the month last year. We are in a much better position this year, and I continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and get the booster, which have helped us get to where we are and provide important protections against the virus.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link here, or visit the Albany County website here.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9am – 3pm, each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the link here. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website at the link here or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website here and the Albany County website here.